Army man, civilian martyred in suicide bomb blast in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday reported in a statement that an army soldier and a citizen were martyred in a suicide bomb blast in North Waziristan district.

According to the ISPR, the suicide bomber struck in general area Miranshah in North Waziristan District on December 14. As a result, 30-year-old Havaldar Muhammad Ameer, a resident, and a civilian embraced martyrdom. N nine other civilians were injured in the incident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the suicide blast in Miranshah district of North Waziristan and expressed his grief and condolences to the families of Havaldar Muhammad Ameer and the civilian.

The prime minister said that those who carry out suicide attacks on Muslims cannot be Muslims, adding that terrorists are the weapon of enemies who want to destabilize Pakistan. PM Shahbaz said that every drop of blood of Pakistani people would be counted and the criminals would be taught a lesson.