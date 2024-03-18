Army organizes four-day study tour for Bajaur district students

BAJAUR: Pakistan Army organized a four-day study tour for thirty students of various schools and colleges of Bajaur district.

The students were taken to historical buildings and important educational institutions in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Peshawar and were briefed in this regard.

In Rawalpindi, the students visited Army Museum, Army Institute of Military History, NUST, and Pakistan Monument and Faisal Mosque in Islamabad.

In Lahore, the students were taken to Minar-e-Pakistan, Badshahi Mosque, Mazar-e- Iqbal, Army Museum Lahore, Allama Iqbal Residency and Wagah Border. The students thanked Pakistan Army for organizing the study tour.