Army rescue operation underway to restore traffic in GB

LAHORE: Rescue operation of Pakistan Army is continuing to restore traffic at different roads of Gilgit-Baltistan, which were blocked due to torrential rains and land-sliding.

According to a report on Tuesday, the contingents of Frontier Works Organization safely rescued a commercial convoy coming from China to Sust Port of Pakistan.

The troops also cleared the landslide-affected Karakoram Highway and Jaglot-Skardu Road. They also provided cooked food and medical facilities to the stranded travellers including foreigners.