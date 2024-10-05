Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that comprehensive arrangements are being made for the hosting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Islamabad.
Addressing a news conference here in Islamabad on Friday, he pointed out that Pakistan is hosting such a mega event after many decades which is an honour for the country. He mentioned that the heads of government from the member countries will attend the conference.
The Information Minister said Pakistan is securing successes on the foreign policy front under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said the visits of foreign delegations to the country is a manifestation of it.
He said the visit of the Malaysian Prime Minister remained successful which will help promote bilateral relations between the two countries in the diverse fields. He said Malaysia has expressed interest to import rice and meat from Pakistan.
Attaullah Tarar said a Saudi high level delegation is also visiting Pakistan in the next few days. Alluding to the improved economic indicators, the Information Minister said the world institutions and leaders are also recognizing the fact and it is also for the opposition to accept it. He said improving the lives of common man is the priority of the government.