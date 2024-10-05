News Ticker: ﻿PM vows to eradicate terrorism in all its forms﻿Arrangements being made for hosting of SCO Summit in Islamabad: Info Minister﻿Protest at D-Chowk aims at attacking state: Info Minister﻿Murad expresses concern over detection of 7 polio cases﻿(CITY) Pakistan Int’l Date Palm Festival begins at Karachi Expo Center﻿(CITY) Levies recovers 41 bottles liquor, 134 grams hashish﻿KCCI seeks 2% reduction in SESSI’s social security contribution﻿Malaysian PM leaves for home after concluding Pakistan visit﻿Companies instructed to commence work on roads’ reconstruction: Mayor Wahab﻿Engagements with Pakistani leadership resulted in productive outcome: Malaysian PM﻿(CITY) Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace﻿Interior Minister vows to maintain law and order﻿(CITY) Govt should control price hike of epilepsy drugs: Dr Fowzia﻿PM Shehbaz to host APC on Gaza situation﻿Centre to transfer Green Line Bus Service to Sindh﻿WB reiterates to continue supporting revenue mobilization efforts in Pakistan﻿Japan to provide $36,109 medical aid to Jam-e-Shafa Organization﻿Govt fully determined to resolve common man’s problems: Minister﻿(CITY) IIOJK: BJP govt blacklists properties of over 4,000 Kashmiris﻿(NATIONAL) Huge quantity of drugs captured in in Dalbandin﻿(CITY) Nawaz, Australian HC discuss matters of mutual interest﻿Two Indian Army troops injured in Kupwara blast﻿UNODC, EU promote enhanced police, levies and prosecution collaboration in Balochistan﻿NUST confers honorary PhD degree upon Malaysia’s PM﻿Chagai levies claimed to have arrested proclaimed offender﻿AJK President urges Kashmiri diaspora to highlight Kashmir cause﻿(CITY) SCO meeting: Govt approves army deployment in Islamabad﻿Feroze Power, Maysun sign MoU to set up solar panel production unit in Pakistan﻿CM Murad assures PBC of resolution of outstanding issues on priority﻿World Space Week celebrations start﻿SFA vows to ensure water testing as per WHO standards﻿There was complete agreement with Malaysian PM to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia relations: PM﻿(CITY) Russian Colonel General lauds professionalism of Pakistan armed forces﻿Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace﻿(CITY) TESSORI INAUGURATES FIRST INTERNATIONAL PAKISTANI DATE PALM FESTIVAL﻿Irfan Siddiqui calls on Shehbaz Sharif﻿(CITY) CM Murad lauds local, foreign growers for presenting dates at festival﻿Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed﻿Pakistan-Malaysia engagements to yield positive results: Malaysian PM﻿Indian troops continue CASOs in Baramulla, Kishtwar districts﻿Embassy hosts session on female saints from Peshawar to Bukhara﻿Pakistan advises India to abide by UNSC resolutions on Kashmir issue﻿Pakistan calls for comprehensive global counterterrorism reforms﻿AJK president urges Kashmiri Diaspora to advocate for Kashmir cause﻿BJP regime suspends another Kashmiri Muslim employee in IIOJK﻿Targeting Kashmiris: Indian police blacklist properties of over 4,200 individuals in IIOJK﻿Punjab CM lays foundation stone of autism school in Lahore﻿PM expresses grief over death of Muhammad Aslam Saleemi﻿Chinese investors showing interest to invest in PakistanBuilding climate-resilience for cities is crucial: RominaMalaysian PM accorded warm welcome at PM HouseSindh Governor warmly welcomed by Iranian Consul General.Jamia Turbat Faculty Member Honored for International Research Achievement﻿Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes﻿Consortium of TransGroup and ARY awarded international broadcast rights for Pakistan v England Test series﻿Pakistan lauds UN Chief for principled stance on situation in Middle East﻿Interior Minister, Australian envoy discuss matters of mutual interest﻿Naval chief inaugurates Bahria University College of Medicine in Islamabad﻿Dr Fai urges OIC to advocate for peaceful Kashmir settlement﻿IIOJK Muslims unite to honor Lebanese martyred resistance leader Nasrallah﻿Ladakh comes to a standstill in protest of Sonam Wangchuk’s detention﻿In a diplomatic blow to India, Bangladesh recalls top envoy﻿Malaysian PM accorded warm welcome at PM House﻿Building climateresilience for cities is crucial: Romina﻿Making cities environmentalsustainable vital for achieving green economy goals: Romina﻿Pakistan, Malaysia express resolve to enhance bilateral ties in diverse fields﻿Punjab Govt imposes Section 144 in Lahore﻿Korangi Association calls for transparent audit of CPPA to verify Power Sector Transactions﻿Punjab CM reviews progress of ongoing projects﻿IRI HOSTS LECTURE ON SEERAH AND CONTEMPORARY TRENDS﻿ECP orders reelection on PB45 QuettaVII’s 15 polling stations﻿Country Cannot Afford Further Economic and Constitutional Crises: Rizwan Niazi﻿Governor Sindh praises Rotary Club’s initiatives﻿Grand alliance demands free of cost healthcare facilities﻿Jailed APHC Leader Demands Kashmir Resolution for Regional Peace﻿Dr Fai urges OIC to advocate for peaceful Kashmir settlement﻿Malaysian PM accorded warm welcome at PM House﻿Malaysian Minister reassures commitment to ease procedures for Pakistani businessmen﻿PM calls for joint efforts to cement Pak-Malaysia ties﻿Pakistani, Malaysian PMs vow to enhance cooperation﻿Gas suspension to CPPs to trigger widespread closure of industries, warns Bilwani﻿Masarrat rejects India’s militaristic approach to Kashmir dispute as ‘unrealistic’﻿Objectives Resolution determined direction for our nation: Tessori﻿Restoration work of Karachi infrastructure underway: mayor﻿Lawyers Protest for Judicial Independence﻿PPP reviews arrangements for Hyderabad public gathering﻿Irfan Siddiqui, JUIF Chief discuss political situation﻿Tessori unveils special cell at Governor House to support small businesses﻿Punjab Governor visits MoFA to condole death of Deputy PM’s brother﻿Police constable kidnapped in Shikarpur﻿Deputy PM, Malaysian FM discuss areas of bilateral cooperation﻿Punjab launches Apni Chhat Apna Ghar scheme in Lahore﻿3rd death anniversary of stage personality Umer Sharif observed﻿IIOJK election termed mockery of democracy﻿President directs PCAA to appoint deceased employee’s son﻿Gas suspension to CPPs under IMF pact to close industries, warns Bilwani﻿Punjab Governor, Chairman NADRA discuss matters of mutual interest﻿KMC to construct 30 large parks in all districts of Karachi﻿Ethiopian envoy, Rana Mashhood discuss to empower future generations