Arrangements underway for payment of salaries to PSM’s Khateebs, Moazzins: Senate told

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed on Tuesday that arrangements are being made to ensure payment of salaries to the Khateebs and Moazzins, performing duties in various Mosques under the administrative control of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice in the House, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said the Mosques Committee of Steel Mills Town has hired thirty-seven Khateebs and Moazzins and due to financial constraint, contracts of thirty-two of them were not extended.

However, it has been decided to collect two hundred and fifty rupees per employee of the Steel Mills and after the receipt of the amount the decision about the thirty-two Khateebs and Moazzins will be made.

Several reports of different standing committees were also presented in the House. Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on Friday at 10:30 am.