Arrest of Hamid Mir’s brother flayed

CHAGAI: The former president of Dalbandin Press Club Ali Raza Rind has strongly condemned the arrest of senior journalist Hamid Mir’s brother Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat by the FIA on ridiculous charges, saying that the narrow-minded ruling elite is tarnishing Pakistan’s image around the world by curbing freedom of speech.

He said that in addition to the traditional allegations against the two journalists, fabricated allegations of harassment of women were also leveled against them but it was not disclosed when, where and which women they harassed.

He said that independent journalism played an important role in the survival and welfare of the state. He said that the fault of Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat was so much that they speak the truth. “If telling the truth is a crime then every conscientious journalist will continue to commit this crime.” Rind vowed.