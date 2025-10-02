Islamabad Police today claimed to have have arrested nine individuals as part of an ongoing crackdown aimed at safeguarding the lives and properties of citizens in the federal capital.
This operation has led to the recovery of substantial quantities of illicit substances and weaponry. The police teams from Kohsar, Shalimar, Khanna, and Phulgran stations apprehended six suspects. A large cache of “ice” (crystal meth), four pistols with ammunition, and three daggers were seized from the detainees. Legal proceedings have been initiated against those in custody, with further inquiries in progress.
In a parallel effort to round up fugitives and declared offenders, three additional suspects were detained. Deputy Inspector General of Islamabad, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, emphasized the police force”s unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and protecting the community in the capital.
DIG Tariq assured that any attempts to disturb public tranquility will be met with strong resistance. He reiterated that ensuring the safety and security of citizens is the foremost priority of the Islamabad Police. Furthermore, he encouraged residents to report any suspicious activities to local authorities or through the emergency helpline Pucar-15, fostering cooperation to create a crime-free environment.