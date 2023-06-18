Islamabad, June 18, 2023 (PPI-OT):Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan says the arsonists of May 9 mayhem would be trailed under Military Act as they committed offence in military areas.

Addressing a meeting in Faisalabad, he said under a calculated move, the activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf attacked sensitive military installations and vandalized the corps commander house on 9th May.

The Interior Minister said the PTI leadership created hate against Pakistan Army in the mind of young generation due to which they attacked the military installations besides vandalizing monuments of army martyrs.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Arsonists of May 9 mayhem would be trailed under Military Act: Sanaullah appeared first on Pakistan News Gazette.