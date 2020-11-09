KARACHI:A medical board of doctors, constituted on direction of Sindh High Court (SHC) told the court that Arzoo Fatima’s age is between 14 and 15 years.

Arzoo was claimed to have been converted and married on her own free will. A five-member medical board comprising Amjad Siraj Memon, Professor Saba Suhail, Dr Samia Sayed, Dr Muhammad Bari and Dr Sayed Farhad Abbas submitted a report regarding the determination of Arzu’s age. “Arzoo Fatima has an age between 14 to 15 years,” the medical board informed the court in its report.

The high court bench, headed by Justice KK Agha heard the case today. The girl was produced before the court, while the family members of Arzoo Fatima also appeared in the hearing. The bench asked her if there was any pressure on her. To which, the girl replied: “No, I am not under any pressure. I gladly converted to Islam and got married,” she said. The counsel of Arzoo argued with the court that the girl had repeatedly said that there is no pressure on her.

“You want to go to your parents,” the court asked. The girl replied she wants to go to her husband. The Investigation Officer (IO) of the case told the court that Articles of the Child Marriage Act have been added into the case. The court ordered to send Arzoo Fatima to a shelter home.

This marriage is permissible under Islamic law. The girl is a sane adult, the lawyer of Arzoo Fatima. He argued adolescence is a condition in Islam regarding marriage, but medical board did not say that the girl is not an adult.

“I was not forced to convert to Islam,” said Arzoo Fatima in a packed courtroom. The girl told the court that she did not want to go with her parents but with her husband, the lawyer said. The medical board was constituted on November 6 on the directions of the health department on high court orders.

On November 7, a report was presented to Arzoo Fatima before the Services Hospital Medical Board. The Medical Board reported that Arzoo Fatima had X-rays taken from three different angles. The Medical Board reviewed all reports and it revealed Arzoo Fatima is between 14 and 15 years old.

Arzoo Fatima and Ali Azhar, 44, the man she allegedly married, were produced before the court in a previous hearing. The girl had repeated her statement in the court that she was 18 years of age. “According to documents your age is lesser than what you claim,” the bench remarked.

The court had constituted a medical board to determine and decide the girl’s age. The parents of the girl said that Arzoo Raja alias Arzoo Fatima, a 13-year-old Christian girl, was abducted and forced to convert and marry to a Muslim man Ali Azhar.