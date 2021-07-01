As per direction of IG Punjab Inam Ghani, training workshop of focal persons of 1787 complaint centre and PMDU was organized

Lahore, June 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani, a training workshop of focal persons for Police Complaint Center 1787 and PMDU was organized at Central Police Office in which AIG Complaints Dr. Muhammad Rizwan gave briefing about improving of process of redressal of citizens’ grievances and implementation of SOPs. Talking to Focal Persons, Dr Muhammad Rizwan said that the new number of Police Complaint Center is 1787 and for the convenience and awareness of the citizens, special attention should be paid to the advertisement of 1787 so that more and more citizens can register their complaints through 1787 instead of 8787.

He further said that no effort should be spared in resolving every application received on Prime Minister Portal (PMDU) and 1787 Complaint Center as per SOPs and no application should be filed without satisfying the citizens or fulfilling the legal requirements. Dr. Mohammad Rizwan said that all matters including registration of cases, investigation should be resolved within the stipulated timeline while follow up of all applications received by call, SMS, e-mail and post should be ensured. He further said that only by improving the response rate, the atmosphere of trust between the police and the citizens can be further enhanced. Therefore, on every call received at the 1787 Complaint Center, the complainant should be treated with courtesy and effort should be made to resolve their problems with hard work and commitment.

Focal persons of all RPOs, DPOs and Unit Heads participated in the workshop held at Central Police Office while AIG Complaints Dr Muhammad Rizwan briefed about the compliance of SOPs for further improvement in service delivery. The Focal Persons of the 1787 Complaint Center and PMDU also asked questions about the problems faced and various professional matters and they were informed about the mistakes made during the work as well as the procedure for their redressal. Dr. Muhammad Rizwan further said that Special attention will be given to the monitoring process to further improve the performance of the 1787 Complaints Center while training sessions will be conducted in the future to enhance the capacity and efficiency of the Focal Persons.

