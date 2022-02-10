As per directions of IG Punjab, mock exercise of special protection unit personnel for checking security arrangements was held at Central Police Office

Lahore, February 10, 2022 (PPI-OT):On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, the security of sensitive installations and offices in all the districts of the province is being re-examined and arrangements are being further improved. In this regard, SPU personnel demonstrated a mock exercise to check the security arrangements of central police office.

The personnel practiced to ensure the safety of the office and employees as well as to bring the fictitious attacker to a logical conclusion. The personnel also conducted a practical exercise to take the injured to the hospital after first aid as per the devised SOPs.

Spokesperson Punjab Police said that the mock drills are aimed at checking security arrangements of Central Police Office as well as further improving the security arrangements. He said that the veterans of the Special Protection Unit are performing their duties of security of foreign nationals and sensitive installations throughout the province. He said that security exercises are an important means of assessing the quality of training of personnel and will continue in future also. DSP Security SPU, CPO, Rai Ehsan Elahi and other officers were also present on the occasion.

For more information, contact:

Punjab Police

Punjab Police Computer Bureau,

5th Floor, Central Police Office (CPO),

Punjab, Lahore

Tel: +92-42-99213019, +92-42-99213013

Fax: +92-42-99213012

Email: sapcb@punjabpolice.gov.pk

Website: www.punjabpolice.gov.pk