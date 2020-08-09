As per directions of IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, actions are continued against anti-social elements

August 9, 2020

Lahore, August 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): As per directions of inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, quick actions are underway against professional criminals and anti-social elements so that every possible protection may be provided for wealth and lives of people after maintaining the supremacy of law. In this regard, Okara police sent its progress report of last month. According to the report, Okara Police under the leadership of DPO Okara Umar Saeed Malik, performed professional duties during smart lockdown, cattle markets and security of Eid ul Azha with full hard work, diligence and commitment and also conducted intelligence-based operations and actions against professional criminals especially, during smart lockdown, District administration and Okara Municipal Corporation have been calling Police on emergency basis, upon which police teams responded immediately and no opportunity has been given to officers of Okara administration and Okara municipal corporation for any complaint at the end of Police.

Generally, during cattle, markets, cattle lifting and pickpocketing besides other criminal activities get increased but police performed dual duties, performed traditional duties and no crime was reported during cattle markets because the police force has been available over there every time. Police also enhanced its patrolling hours in markets across the district on Eid Ul Azha and performed their security after Eid prayer with full responsibility.

He further said that during this period, 154 cases of weapons have been registered and 04 rifles, 11 guns, 134 pistols/ revolver, 04 carbine, 01 knife and 566 bullets have been recovered from the accused. Moreover, during this period, 154 cases of drugs have been lodged and 93.156 kg chars, 0.400 gram heroine, 0.400 gram opium, 2956 liter wine, 365 liter Lehn and 20 working wine kilns have been recovered and one drinker was arrested.

In addition to it, during this period, 247 proclaimed offenders including 31 A category offenders, 194 B category offenders whereas 22 Court absconders have been arrested. During this time period, implementing National Action Plan Rules, 23 cases against violation of sound system act, 04 cases against violation of sensitive installations, 18 cases under the temporary stay ordinance and 02 cases against wall chalking ordinance were registered.

During this period, 14 cases have been registered in the crackdown against gamblers and heavy gambling amount has been recovered from them. Taking actions against the display of weapons, 23 cases have been registered and illegal weapons have been recovered. Taking actions against persons involved in different crimes, 42 accused of 09 gangs have been arrested and 35 pistols, 01 rifle, and 167 bullets and cartridges have been recovered from their possession.

In addition to its recovery of stolen articles i. e cash amount, motorcycle, cattle, mobile phones, LCD having a total worth of 7276500 rupees have been recovered. DPO Okara further told that in the wake of the arrival of Muharram Ul Haram, security arrangements have been started and all available resources shall be utilized for ensuring maintenance of law and order and protection of wealth and lives of people in accordance with devised SOPs.

