As per orders of IGP Shoaib Dastagir, crackdown against hoarders and violation of containment of Corona Pandemic is continued

May 15, 2020

Lahore, May 15, 2020 (PPI-OT): As per directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, Police teams in all districts are strictly ensuring the implementation of instructions regarding containment of Corona Pandemic and violations of hoarding act, issued by Punjab government so that precious lives of the citizens may be saved. Likewise, police teams along with doctors are on the front line and taking steps under the supervision of DPOs to prevent from Corona virus besides taking legal actions against hoarders under hoarding act. Such callous hoarders are being arrested for selling equipments under undue profit.

According to the details, police teams, in operation stated from 16th March, established 927 pickets where 268816 vehicles and 627981 motorcycles have been checked. On these police pickets among 1262750 checked citizens 765552 have been released on warning. Security bonds have been taken from 51950 citizens, whereas 24980 citizens have been arrested by lodging 26295 FIRs in violation against section 144 and 26863 citizens have been released on bail whereas actions have been taken against 5105 shops and 248 restaurants.

Likewise, 1105 cases have been registered against hoarding and legal action has been taken against 1662 accused and 1124 accused have been arrested whereas 538 released on bail. In this regard, 1608275 Kg wheat, 337765 Kg Sugar, 250801 Masks, 999 Sanetizers, 28 Medical Equipment and 153580 other food items have been recovered from the hoarders.

Since 16th of March, police teams provided awareness to 314227 citizens and also provided assistance 294048 citizens. During previous day, 927 pickets have been established where 3972 vehicles and 7496 motorcycles have been checked. On these police pickets, among 15080 checked citizens, 6744 citizens have been released on warning. Security bonds have been taken from 511 citizens. 219 violators have been arrested whereas 51 accused have been released on bail.

Collectively, 270 accused have been nominated in 139 registered FIRs whereas legal action has been taken against 63 shops and 1 restaurant. Likewise, in action against hoarding act during previous 24 hours, 54 cases have been registered and legal action has been taken against 51 persons among them 49 person has been arrested whereas, 02 have been released on bail. Police teams during the duty provided Corona awareness to 4190 citizens and 2440 citizens have been provided assistance by police.

IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir stressed upon regional and district police chiefs to speed up the actions against the violators of law and directed to continue the actions against those who do not follow the directions of government and also submit the progress report of crackdown to Central police office on daily basis. He further said that officers officials deputed in field should follow and ensure the precautionary measures of pandemic Corona virus and take steps along with other government departments to counter this virus and help out the citizens.

