As per orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab, crackdown against hoarders and violation of containment of Corona pandemic is continued

April 1, 2020

Lahore, April 01, 2020 (PPI-OT): Punjab Police is strictly ensuring the implementation of instructions issued by Punjab government regarding hoarding act and containment of Corona pandemic so that the expansion of virus may be reduced and precious lives of the citizens may be saved. In this regard, police teams with doctors are on the front line at quarantine centers against corona virus whereas district police chiefs under their supervision are engaged in taking precautionary steps for corona virus with health department and other government institutions. Legal actions against hoarders are being ensured under hoarding act against those who are involved in selling commodities on higher profits.

According to the details, the previous day (30th March) police teams established 1462 pickets where 5642 vehicles and 13905 motorcycles have been checked. On these police pickets among 29409 citizens 14947 have been released on warning. Security bonds have been taken from 1593 citizens, 1178 accused have been arrested whereas 413 citizens have taken bails. Collectively, 830 FIRs have been registered in which 1593 accused have been nominated whereas actions have been taken against 56 shops and 05 restaurants.

Likewise during last 24 hours, 9 cases have been registered against hoarding and legal action has been taken against 10 accused in this regard. It is here worth mentioning that from 16th March to 30th March 171 cases have been registered against violation of hoarding act. Collectively legal actions have been taken against 191 persons in which 22 persons have been released on warning whereas 85 persons have been arrested.

IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir stressed upon regional and district police chiefs to speed up the actions against the violators of law and also submit the progress report of crackdown to Central police office on daily basis. He further said that officers an officials deputed in field should follow and ensure the precautionary measures of pandemic Corona virus and take steps along with other government departments to counter this virus and help out the citizens.

For more information, contact:

Punjab Police

Punjab Police Computer Bureau,

5th Floor, Central Police Office (CPO),

Punjab, Lahore

Tel: +92-42-99213019, +92-42-99213013

Fax: +92-42-99213012

Email: sapcb@punjabpolice.gov.pk

Website: www.punjabpolice.gov.pk

Related Posts