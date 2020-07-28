As per the directions of IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir actions are underway for the violation of SOPs to contain Corona Pandemic

July 28, 2020

Lahore, July 28, 2020 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that in order to reduce spread of corona, officers and officials in all over the districts should perform their duties with more commitment, spirit, and diligence and also ensure implementation of instructions and precautionary measures issued by Punjab government. He further said that field officers should personally supervise the observance of precautions in field areas and special focus should be kept on implementation of SOPs so that precious lives of citizens may be saved by reducing the spread of pandemic virus.

He further said that there should be no interruption in transport carrying medicine and edible commodities whereas with the coordination of government departments, actions should be continued in markets, bazars and other public places. Moreover law violators citizens should realize about following of SOPs that following the precautionary measures are beneficial for them. These views were expressed by IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir while directing to officers at central police office.

In the session, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir was told that in operation started since 6th June across the province, around 242391 shops have been checked and up till now 24088 shops have been sealed and closed upon violation. On roads, 368914 motorcycles, 111304 vehicles and 69335 public transport vehicles have been checked among which 234418 vehicles, motorcycles and transport vehicles have been imposed fines by civil administration on violation of instructions.

Likewise, with respect to implementation of SOPs, 350097 citizens have been intercepted for checking and 79372 persons have been fined by civil administration on violation of SOPs. Actions taken on previous day, IG Punjab was apprised that on 24th July, 3647 shops have been inspected across the province and 234 shops have been sealed and closed under violation of SOPs. Likewise 6848 motorcycles, 1889 vehicles and 1151 public transport vehicles have also been checked and upon violation of SOPs, the civil administration imposed fines on 1485 vehicles, motorcycles and public transport vehicles.

Collectively, 4871 citizens have been checked and 5153 citizens were fined by civil administration upon violation of SOPs. IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir directed to regional and district heads of police to speed up actions upon violation of SOPs and emphasized upon that officers and officials deputed in field must ensured the precautionary measures of Corona virus so that they may save themselves from pandemic virus and may serve the duties of saving citizens from Corona in better way.

