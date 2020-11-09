KARACHI:Sindh batsman Asad Shafiq has been fined 20 per cent match fee for a level 1 offence relating to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during his side’s first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Northern at the UBL Sports Complex.

The incident happened on Sunday (third day of the match) when Asad showed obvious disappointment and verbally questioned the umpiring decision when he was given out LBW in the 15th over of Sindh’s second innings.

Asad was reported by on-field umpires Faisal Afridi and Saqib Khan at the end of third day’s play for violating article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel.

Asad accepted the charge and the sanction handed out by match referee Mohammad Anees hence there was no need of a formal hearing.