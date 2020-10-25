Asad Umar Asks Party Workers to Prepare for Upcoming LG Elections

Islamabad, October 25, 2020 (PPI-OT):Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has called upon party workers to start preparations for next year’s local government elections in Sindh. Addressing a reception arranged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Youth Wing and Insaf Students Federation in Hyderabad, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan consider the youth as future of Pakistan. Criticizing the alliance of opposition parties, Asad Umar said they looted and plundered the national exchequer and now united to save themselves from accountability.

Referring to the incident took place at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, he said those, who violated the sanctity of the mausoleum of the father of the nation, must apologies to the nation. Asad Umar said the federal government would extend all out support for development of Hyderabad as it is the second largest city of Sindh. The Federal Minister assured the participants that he would try his level best to resolve the issues being faced by people of Hyderabad.

