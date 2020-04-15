Asad Umar chairs meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy

April 15, 2020

Islamabad, April 15, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) here on Wednesday. Secretary Power Division briefed the Committee about the implementation status of the decisions taken in the last CCOE meeting. The Committee noted the position and directed that the measures approved by the Committee may be implemented as per the timelines. Power Division also briefed the meeting on various actions taken to improve the governance in the power sector.

CCOE directed Power Division to submit a formal summary to the CCOE containing proposals for further reforms in the sector’s governance structure. The Committee would reconvene on Friday, to take up remaining agenda items pertaining to Competitive Markets for Electricity and Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on the Energy Sector. Members of the CCOE including Ministers for Railways Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub, Advisor on Finance Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, and officials from the Power Division and NEPRA were also present.

