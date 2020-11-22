Asad Umar urges Sindh Govt must utilize Rs700b allocated for Karachi

Islamabad, November 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has urged Sindh government to utilize the 700 billion rupees allocated in the provincial budget for projects in Karachi. He was talking to media in Karachi, after unveiling the plaque to commemorate the ground breaking of BRT Common Corridor from Taj Medical Complex to Municipal Park along M.A. Jinnah Road. Asad Umar said the Green Line project is expected to be completed by the middle of the next year and it would be a milestone for a modern transport system in Karachi.

