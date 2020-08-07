Asad Umar urges to ensure public safety against Covid-19 during Muharram

August 7, 2020

Islamabad, August 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has urged the federal and provincial administrations to ensure public safety and well-being through effective measures against Covid-19 during upcoming Muharram. Chairing a meeting of National Command and Operation Center in Islamabad today (Friday), he said people of Pakistan have been very responsive and they have shown great patience and compliance to various health guidelines.

He said if the same spirit is followed till Muharram, it will help to mitigate health challenges. Asad Umar said opening up of various sectors must be followed with health guidelines. He said the Coronavirus threat is still there and if health guidelines are not followed, there is always a threat that disease can again spread.

The NCOC meeting deliberated in length roadmap and measures post opening up various sectors and upcoming two major events, including Independence Day and Muharram. The forum was apprised that a complete code of conduct has been made for ensuring social distancing measures and face masks.

