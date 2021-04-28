Asad urges citizens above 40 to register for Covid vaccination

Islamabad, April 28, 2021 (PPI-OT): Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has urged the citizens aged 40 years and above to register for Covid vaccination by sending their CNICs to 1166. In a tweet on Wednesday, he said daily vaccinations crossed over one hundred thousand in a day for the first time yesterday.

The Minister said 117,852 people received vaccine yesterday, while a total of 2.1 million citizens have so far been vaccinated. Meanwhile, Special Assistant on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, in a tweet, has asked the citizens aged fifty to get vaccinated at their any nearby vaccination centre. He said they should approach any centre with CNIC, phone number and get the vaccine.

