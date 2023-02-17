ASF foils heroin smuggling bid at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Friday foiled a heroin smuggling attempt at Islamabad international airport.

According to ASF officials, the heroin was recovered from a passenger willing to travel to Muscat from Islamabad airport when he was to board the airline flight.

The passenger was checked upon his suspicious movement, when he went through thorough scan, 820g heroin was found in his shoes properly stitched on the down side.

After foiling the smuggling bid and recovering heroin the passenger was handed over to Anti-narcotics force (ANF) for further investigation.