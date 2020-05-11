Asian Development Bank’s Country Director for Pakistan calls on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs

May 12, 2020

Islamabad, May 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s Country Director for Pakistan, Mrs Xiaohong Yang, called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Mr. Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar in his office. The Federal Minister thanked and appreciated the support being provided by the Asian Development Bank in the efforts of the Government of Pakistan to mitigate the socio-economic impact of the Pandemic.

The Minister also expressed the hope that economic and financial relations between ADB and Pakistan would cultivate benefits in the future. Both sides underscored the need for enhanced cooperation in the areas of financial aid and development projects in Pakistan in wake of COVID-19.

