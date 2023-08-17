Askari Life Assurance Gears Up for Board Meeting to Discuss Half-Yearly Financial Statements

Karachi, Askari Life Assurance Company Limited is poised to host a crucial Board of Directors meeting on August 24, 2023, in Rawalpindi. The central objective of this meeting is to deliberate upon and grant approval to the financial statements for the half-year concluded on June 30, 2023.

In alignment with the regulatory stipulations outlined in 5.6.1(cl) of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company has officially declared a "Closed Period" spanning from August 17, 2023, to August 24, 2023, inclusive of both days. During this timeframe, Directors, CEOs, and Executives of Askari Life Assurance are prohibited from directly or indirectly participating in share dealings concerning the company.

