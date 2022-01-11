Assault on an elderly woman in Sialkot / 5 accused arrested

Lahore, January 11, 2022 (PPI-OT):Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice on incident of inhumane treatment with an elderly woman in Sialkot and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. On the direction of IG Punjab, DPO Sialkot Omar Saeed Malik formed a special team for arrest of accused which has taken immediate action and arrested five accused.

According to details, a special team formed by DPO Sialkot arrested five nominated accused including a man and four women. DPO Sialkot further said that teams are conducting search operations to nab the remaining accused of incident. All the accused will be arrested and severely punished. DPO Sialkot said that IG Punjab is eagerly pursuing zero tolerance policy on incidents of violence and abuse against women and children. In this regard, steps would be taken on priority basis to arrest the culprits involved in such crimes.

For more information, contact:

Punjab Police

Punjab Police Computer Bureau,

5th Floor, Central Police Office (CPO),

Punjab, Lahore

Tel: +92-42-99213019, +92-42-99213013

Fax: +92-42-99213012

Email: sapcb@punjabpolice.gov.pk

Website: www.punjabpolice.gov.pk