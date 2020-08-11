Assembly members from Rawalpindi calls on Chief Minister Punjab

August 11, 2020

Lahore, August 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): A delegation of assembly members of Rawalpindi district led by Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest. Talking on the occasion, the CM reiterated the journey of public service will be moved forward with speed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan while the conspiracies of opponents of development will not succeed.

The government will continue to respond to the negative politics of propagandists through public service, he added and advised the critics to look into their own inner self. Overcoming corona is a big achievement of the government as business activities have been resumed in the Punjab and anti-corona strategy of PM Imran Khan has been acknowledged everywhere. He regretted that the opposition tried to politicise corona and added that those who levelled allegations will be left behind and new Pakistan will move forward under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

The CM assured that problems faced by Rawalpindi city will be resolved and pointed out the reconstruction of lai nullah will help to overcome flood-related damages. A total of 85 billion rupees will be spent on lai nullah and expressway project, he added. This project will be completed through public-private partnership and four interchanges will be constructed along with setting up a plant to separate rainwater from sewage. The dream of the expressway is the right of locals which will be materialized by the PTI government, he added.

The CM mentioned that tree plantation will help to overcome environmental degradation around lai nullah expressway and road movement of the locals will also be improved. Meanwhile, various online services have also been provided to the citizens through police application besides setting up protection centres for the transgender community in Rawalpindi. On the other side, ten thousand recruitments are being made to fulfil the shortage of staff in the police, the CM added.

Amjad Mahmood Chaudhary, Muhammad Latasab Satti, Raja Saghir Ahmed, Javed Kauser, Ch. Sajid Mehmood, Ch. Muhammad Adnan, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Ejaz Khan, Amaar Siddiq Kiyani and Umer Tanvir were included in the delegation.

