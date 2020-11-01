Assignment to judges

QUETTA:District and Sessions Judges have been assigned the task of trying special cases of Anti-Terrorism Courts in Pishin and Killa Abdullah.

A notification issued by the High Court of Balochistan says, “In pursuance of Notification, dated 08-11-2010, issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Government of Balochistan, the Hon’ble Chief Justice, High Court of Balochistan has been pleased to order that the following District and Session Judges shall try special cases of Anti-Terrorism Courts in their following respective Session Divisions; (1) District and Session Judge, Pishin (2) District and Session Judge, Killa Abdullah.