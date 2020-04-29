Assistance package approved for healthcare workers embracing martyrdom due to COVID-19

April 29, 2020

Islamabad, April 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Federal Cabinet has approved the Assistance Package for health worker embracing martyrdom due to COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken at federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. Under the Package, any healthcare worker, who dies while performing duties related to COVID-19 shall be entitled to the same package as is applicable to the government servants in cases of security-related deaths contained in the Shuhada Package.

The package will be applicable in the domain of Islamabad, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan. The Prime Minister also directed to ban the export of all edible items, which are consumed by the common man in wake of current situation. The cabinet approved the request of the Inquiry Commission, probing into increase in sugar prices, to extend the time for submission of the report by three weeks.

The Prime Minister said the government had planned to offer state-owned land located in major cities to the overseas Pakistanis in order to generate financial resources. While approving 75 billion rupees relief package in the first phase for the labour, the prime minister directed his Special Assistant for Social Welfare and Minister for Industries to devise a comprehensive mechanism for providing relief to the labourers.

The cabinet approved a proposal to notify that all the companies supplying electricity or gas through distribution or transmission line be members of a Credit Bureau and to furnish information in accordance with the Credit Bureau Act, 2015. While approving allocation for a grant-in-aid from the Federal Government for the journalists and journalistic bodies, the cabinet tasked Minister for Information and Special Assistant on Information to finalize procedure for disbursement of the grant to the deserving journalists and journalistic bodies. The cabinet also approved the modalities for the export of chloroquine by importers in possession of raw material.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts