At least four dead in Karachi rain-related mishaps

July 6, 2020

Karachi:At least four persons including two children died in different rain-related mishaps in the megacity on Monday.

Rain coupled with strong winds hit the megacity and exposed lack of preparations by the Karachi Electric (KE) and city administrations. Many busy roads and streets went inundated creating huge traffic jams in different neighborhoods.

Rescue sources said two persons died when the roof of a house caved in at Ibrahim Haideri. A three-year girl died when a wall fell near Shamsi Society of Malir. In Mominabad, Orangi, a child died due to electrocution. Electricity disappeared in different areas of the megacity soon after the rains.

