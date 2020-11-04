QUETTA:Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langove has strongly condemned firing of terrorists on a check post of security forces along Pak-Afghan border at Zhob’s Mundakai sector, according to a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Condoling the martyrdom of one Jawan of FC, he expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the early recuperation of injured.

Mir Ziaullah Langove said that such incidents caused hindrance in normalizing bilateral ties between the two neighboring countries which also affected trade activities between the two countries. He hoped that the neighboring country would play effective role for controlling such kind of terrorist attacks.