Attack on Islamabad’s Judicial Complex unlawful attempt to pressure institutions: Sanaullah

Islamabad, March 19, 2023 (PPI-OT): Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said Imran Khan Niazi is misguiding the people and is hell-bent to create chaos, uncertainty and anarchy in the country. Talking to media in Faisalabad on Sunday, he said the PTI Chief has nurtured a culture of using abusive and filthy language against political opponents in the country.

He said Imran Khan wants to bring institutions under pressure through armed gangs. He said no one will be allowed to violate the law of the land and destabilize the country. The Interior Minister said police have cleared no-go areas established by PTI goons in the Zaman Park of Lahore. He said the real face of Imran Khan has now been exposed to the masses. He expressed the confidence that the people of Pakistan will vote out Imran Khan and bury his abusive ideology in next general elections. He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will easily win the upcoming polls.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk