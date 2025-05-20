Ameer Jamaat Islami Karachi Munim Zafar Khan expressed deep concern during a conversation with the media outside Omar Sharif Park, Clifton, regarding attempts to seize the park.
He stated that the park was saved by the residents years ago, and now once again, there is an attempt to seize it under the guise of a public-private partnership.
Khan questioned how it is possible to illegally seize the park when there are judicial decisions in place prohibiting commercial activities in these parks. He further mentioned that the local residents have been deprived of the park’s facilities, and the existing amenities have been destroyed.
He noted that the old trees planted there have been cut down, and their wood has been taken away. Khan clarified that they are not against tennis or paddle courts, but sports fields or parks cannot be used for such purposes.
The situation has become more complicated as the local community has raised their voices in opposition to this encroachment. Considering the importance of the park, local residents have demanded immediate action from the government to restore the park.