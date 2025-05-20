News Ticker: ﻿Rising Epilepsy Cases in Developing Nations Demand Urgent Action: Dr Fowzia﻿Woman Killed in Rohri Bypass Accident﻿Attempt to Seize Omar Sharif Park: Munim Zafar Khan Expresses Concern﻿Pakistan’s Economy on Upswing, Says IT Minister﻿Sindh Governor Visits CMH Hyderabad, Meets Injured Soldiers﻿PCB Honors Armed Forces with Dedicated Pakistan Super League﻿Chairman Senate Joins Global Leaders at Pope Leo XIV’s Inaugural Mass﻿PTI has always kept doors open for dialogue: Cheema﻿Three Lives Lost in Separate Panjgur Shootings﻿Tribute Paid to Pakistan Armed Forces for Successful Operation﻿Preparations Completed for Summer Games Festival in Mirpurkhas﻿Naqvi Hails Markaz-e-Mustafa’s Contribution to National Unity﻿Body Found from Canal; Demo Held Against Abduction of Boys in Naushahro Feroze﻿Theater play titled “Taleem-e-Balghan” held at Sindh Youth Club﻿Kech Seminar Calls for Joint Efforts for Development and Security﻿Thanksgiving Rally Held After Spectacular Success in Azad Kashmir﻿IGP Islamabad Pushes for Tech-Driven Policing Overhaul﻿Islamabad Police Crackdown Nets 15 Criminals, Weapons and Drugs Seized﻿HRCP Urges Immediate Action on Unpaid Dues for University Faculty﻿Cricket Showdown: President’s Trophy Grade-II Quarter-Finals Commence Tomorrow﻿Pasban Urges War against corruption﻿Pak Army Has Shattered Indian Arrogance: AJK President﻿Heatwave Persists in Balochistan as Temperatures Soar﻿Islamabad Police Tighten Accountability with Officer Dismissals﻿Sindh, China to Launch Mini Truck Assembly Line in Karachi﻿Sindh Governor Hosts Key Meeting with Federal Ministers﻿Tarar Pays Tribute to the Bravery of Pakistan’s Armed Forces﻿Young Man Killed in Road Accident near Kandiaro﻿Bike Lifter Gang Busted: Islamabad Police Recover 10 Stolen Motorbikes﻿Islamabad Cracks Down on Traffic Violations with New Enforcement Teams﻿Sindh Government to Launch 3-Day “Youth Empowerment Summit Sindh Program” in Hyderabad﻿RTO-1 Seals Prominent Lighting Store on M.A. Jinnah Road for Violating POS Laws﻿The Need for Trilateral Talks on Kashmir: President of Azad Kashmir Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry﻿Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt to leave for Croatia to participate in international events﻿PML-F Secretary General Acknowledges Victory Against Indian Aggression﻿Water Theft on Mirpur Minor Canal: Farmers’ Protest﻿Pakistan reaches West Asia Baseball Cup semi-finals﻿Balochistan’s Development and Law and Order: Key Meeting between CM and President﻿Police Operations Against Drug Dealers in Mirpurkhas﻿Jamaat-e-Islami Condemns Israeli Attacks, Calls for Immediate Action on Gaza﻿Water Theft on Mirpur Minor Canal: Farmers’ Protest﻿Pakistan reaches West Asia Baseball Cup semi-finals﻿RTO-1 Seals Prominent Lighting Store on M.A. Jinnah Road for Violating POS Laws﻿Police Operations Against Drug Dealers in Mirpurkhas﻿Jamaat-e-Islami Condemns Israeli Attacks, Calls for Immediate Action on Gaza﻿Balochistan’s Development and Law and Order: Key Meeting between CM and President﻿Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt to leave for Croatia to participate in international events﻿The Need for Trilateral Talks on Kashmir: President of Azad Kashmir Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry﻿Sindh Government to Launch 3-Day “Youth Empowerment Summit Sindh Program” in Hyderabad﻿PML-F Secretary General Acknowledges Victory Against Indian Aggression﻿SC Chief Justice Pledges Judicial Reforms During Bannu Visit﻿Dow University observes Thanksgiving Day﻿President Pays Tribute to Nation and Armed Forces on Thanksgiving Day﻿CCNP announces nationwide cancer awareness drive focused on early detection and outreach﻿CJP visits PHC’s Bannu Bench, underscores judicial reforms, judges’ safety﻿President and PM Honor Sacrifices of MarkaeHaq Heroes﻿President Expresses Condolences to Family of Martyred Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf﻿Bilawal Zardari Congratulates Nation on Success of Operation Bunyanum Marsous﻿PM Youth Programme Delegation Embarks on Strategic Review at IIUI﻿AJK PM Visits ShellingAffected Areas﻿Donkey Cart Race Held in Mirpurkhas﻿Organizing a Rally in Karachi Regarding Thanksgiving Day﻿Medical Teams Satisfied with Elephant Health in Safari Park﻿CM Hoists Flag on Pakistan’s Day of Gratitude, Announces Rs10m for Martyrs’ Families﻿Thanksgiving Day Observed In Sukkur﻿Display of Enthusiasm at the Colorful Thanksgiving Day Ceremony﻿Thanksgiving Day: Public Expresses Solidarity with Armed Forces in Okara﻿Solidarity with the Pakistan Army and Law Enforcement Agencies﻿Currency Exchange Rates Experience Modest Upward Movement﻿Foreign Selling Drives Pakistan Stock Exchange Down by 300 Points﻿Pakistan welcomes US decision to lift sanctions from Syria﻿Sindh Govt Withdraws Controversial Commercialisation Notification﻿OGDCL Pledges Support for New TVET Skill Development Center in Kashmore﻿Ahsan Iqbal Advocates for Direct Trade Corridors with Central Asia﻿Senate committee approves Captive Power Plants Levy Bill, 2025 without amendments﻿Commitment to Local Production of Vaccines and Medicines in Pakistan﻿Pakistan to Commemorate YoumeMarkaeHaq Annually Honoring Armed Forces’ Triumph﻿International Day of Families observed﻿ Pakistan Challenges Indian Defence Minister’s Remarks on Nuclear Arsenal﻿HEC Hosts Training to Enhance University Data Management Skills﻿Pakistan Hails HouthisUS Ceasefire as Diplomatic Milestone﻿Ending Load Shedding in Sibi is Essential: Qadri﻿PM Honors Battle of Truth Martyrs, Asserts Indian Arrogance Shattered﻿China Reasserts Sovereignty Over Zangnan (Arunachal Pradesh) with New Place Names﻿Prime Minister Champions Modern Agricultural Reforms for SelfReliance﻿Pakistan condemns Indian Defence Minister’s remarks﻿PM Sharif Orders Strict Measures to Expand Tax Base﻿Interior Minister commends FC personnel for foiling terrorist attack in Hangu﻿Punjab InfO Minister’s Shows Strong Reaction to PTI’s Alleged Silence in War﻿Book Launch of ‘Bolte Kutbey’ Held at Punjab Arts Council﻿SukkurHyderabadKarachi Motorway Declared Vital for Economy: NA told﻿Sindh Madressatul Islam University Joins Solidarity Rally for Pakistan Armed Forces﻿Agreement for Birth Registration of Children in Sindh﻿IG reviews modern licensing system at Motorway Driving Licensing Authority Islamabad﻿Sindh governor inaugurates Martyrs Memorial﻿Crackdown Against Sale of Substandard LPG Cylinders in Karachi﻿CDA Chairman conducts latenight inspection of Jinnah Square Project- 80% work completed﻿One killed in Okara Train Accident﻿Okara Army Martyr Laid to Rest with Military Honors﻿Suspected Robber Shot Dead, Four Arrested in Karachi Police Encounters