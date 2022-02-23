Auction of commercial plots at OPF housing scheme, additional area / extension Khayaban-e-Jinnah Road Lahore

Islamabad, February 23, 2022 (PPI-OT): Golden opportunity for Overseas Pakistanis and General Public

Auction will be conducted on as and whereas basis.

Just 6Km from Motor Way M-2 and 3 Km from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital.

Different sizes of Commercial Plots (60% Plots reserved for Overseas Pakistanis and 40% General Public). However, overseas Pakistanis may bid against plots reserved for non-overseas Pakistanis.

Construction to start on full payment.

Overseas Pakistani should be member of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation at the date of Advertisement.

General Public and Overseas Pakistanis or their authorized attorney are eligible to participate in the open auction.

TERMS and CONDITIONS

OPF reserve the rights to accept or reject any or all offers at any time prior to acceptance of offer without assigning any reason.

Auction committee / Allotment Committee reserve the right to exclude any plot from auction without assigning any reason.

Amount of token money will be adjusted whereas same will be returned to un-successful bidders without any mark-up.

Successful bidder will have to pay 100% of the bid value within 15 days from the date of acceptance of bid offer.

2% Rebate will be given to successful overseas Pakistani bidders who opt to pay the bid price through foreign remittance using proper banking channel.

Brochure Fee:

PKR 2,000/- (Non-Refundable)

Limited Brochures are available at OPF Head Office Islamabad.

The Sale of the Brochures will be stopped before one day from the date of auction.

Token for bid will not be issued on the day of auction.

Venue / Date of Auction

1130 hrs. at OPF Head Office, Islamabad

03rd March, 2022

Brochures can be purchased from Housing and Works Division, Estate Management Section, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, OPF Head Office, Shahrah-e-Jamhouriat, Sector G-5/2, and Islamabad.

For more information, contact:

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF)

Shahrah-e-Jamhouriat, Sector G-5/2,

Post Box No. 1470, Islamabad, Pakistan

UAN: +92-51-111-040-040

Tel: +92-51-9203267, 9048320

Fax: +92-51-9224335, 9211613

E-mail: info@opf.org.pk

Website: www.opf.org.pk