National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq termed August 5, 2019, as the blackest day in Kashmiri history, calling it “Kashmir Exploitation Day” and expressing complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people. He emphasized that the resolution of the Kashmir issue is inevitable for lasting peace in the region.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that all attempts by India to oppress and suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom movement will not succeed. He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. The Speaker termed the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A a violation of UN resolutions, accusing the Modi government’s actions as an attack on the identity and constitutional rights of Kashmiris.
He accused India of conspiring to change the demographic ratio in the region, stating that India’s policies have been exposed globally. The Speaker mentioned Pakistan’s efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at international and regional levels, also mentioning the National Assembly’s passage of resolutions against Indian actions. He condemned the violence against innocent Kashmiris and demanded the United Nations implement its resolutions and the international community take notice of human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that India’s use of force will not succeed and expressed confidence in the eventual triumph of freedom in Kashmir. He reiterated Pakistan’s solidarity with the Kashmiri people, assuring them that Pakistan will continue to support them politically, diplomatically, and morally until Kashmir achieves freedom. He demanded an immediate end to the atrocities against unarmed Kashmiris.