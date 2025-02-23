Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb called for closer collaboration between the government and private sector to achieve sustainable economic development.
Speaking at an event in the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he highlighted the stock market’s strong performance, which has reached a record high. The Minister noted that public trust in the taxation system is being restored through reforms introduced within the Federal Board of Revenue.
He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is directly overseeing these reforms to ensure their successful implementation. Aurangzeb further emphasized the importance of broadening the tax base to alleviate pressure on the national exchequer.