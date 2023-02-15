Australia doubles its support to Pakistan flood response

ISLAMABAD: Australia will double its support to the Pakistan flood response by providing an additional A$5-million in immediate humanitarian assistance, bringing its total support to A$10-million.

This new funding will complement government efforts to address the serious nutrition situation facing communities affected by the devastating flooding in Pakistan, says a statement issued by the Australian High Commission in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Australia will channel this new support through trusted UN and NGO partners, the statement said, adding that Australia’s assistance to date has supported cash-based transfers, minor rehabilitation works, and logistics in partnership with the World Food Programme. Last month, the High Commissioner visited Sindh and met with flood-affected communities and toured their villages.