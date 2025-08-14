Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Division General Secretary Arsalan Khalid today condemned the ‘solitary’ confinement of PTI Chairman Imran Khan as a flagrant breach of the Constitution, legal principles, and human rights.
Khalid asserted in a statement that Khan’s imprisonment in a “death cell” under allegedly fabricated and politically driven charges deprives him of fundamental rights. He noted that despite court directives, authorities are preventing Khan’s access to legal counsel, relatives, and physicians, jeopardizing his well-being.
Both Khan and his spouse, Bushra Bibi, are allegedly subjected to harsh prison conditions, including contaminated drinking and ablution water. Their access to information sources like television, newspapers, and books is reportedly restricted, and Khan is confined to a small cell for 22 hours daily. Khalid emphasized Khan”s 11-month-long denial of access to personal medical care, labeling it a deliberate threat to his health and holding the Punjab administration responsible for his safety.
The PTI leader criticized the secretive trial in the Toshakhana-II case, characterizing it as a breach of justice and transparency. He called the exclusion of media, legal representatives, and family members from the proceedings unconstitutional and unlawful. Khalid applauded the Supreme Court”s scrutiny of the Lahore High Court”s decision in the May 9 cases, suggesting the lower court overstepped its authority by giving final remarks during the bail phase.
Concerning the May 9 cases, Khalid denounced the 10-year sentences handed to Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Umer Sarfraz Cheema and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, along with the five-year sentences for Aaliya Hamza and Sanam Javed, as unjust and based on contradictory testimony from two police personnel. He cited Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal as proof of the cases” fabricated nature, intended to suppress Khan”s political voice.
Khalid further criticized the administration’s silence on bureaucratic corruption, demanding transparency regarding implicated officials and their alleged patrons within the elite. He stressed the necessity of impartial accountability for those accused of misappropriating national assets and affirmed PTI”s commitment to a peaceful, constitutional pursuit of democratic restoration and upholding public mandate.