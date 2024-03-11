Authorities urged not to withdraw BA condition for promotion of senior clerk

QUETTA: All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Quetta Division on Monday demanded of the authorities not to withdraw the condition of BA degree notified for the promotion of senior clerk to the rank of Assistant and FA /FSc qualification for appointment of junior clerk.

It was stated by President APCA Quetta Division, Amir Muhammad Kakar, Muzafar Ali, Umer Farooq Baloch, Akmal Tarin and Hidayatullah in a joint statement. They said that the condition of B.A for promotion of Senior Clerk to the rank of Assistant may not be withdrawn as the withdrawal of BA condition for promotion would be injustice with eligible and graduate employees of the province. They said that APCA would not allow the withdrawal of BA condition for promotion of Senior clerks to the rank of Assistant.

They said that Intermediate from a recognized Board of Higher Education was mandatory for initial appointment of Junior clerk, adding that it had come into notice that the condition of Intermediate for appointment of Junior Clerk was being withdrawn which was not acceptable to APCA. They demanded that the condition of Intermediate from a recognized Board of Higher Education be retained for initial recruitment of Junior Clerk.