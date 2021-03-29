Avail exclusive offers on Samsung’s official online shop

Karachi, March 29, 2021 (PPI-OT): Samsung Pakistan launched its official Online Shop last year for the convenience of its customers who preferred shopping online due to the rampant COVID-19 pandemic. Along with being able to purchase a wide range of Samsung products from the comfort of their homes, customers will get multiple discounts and offers.

In addition to the satisfaction of knowing that customers are purchasing genuine Samsung products with official warranty, Samsung Pakistan will be providing several other benefits for shopping through the Online Shop. Buyers will be able to take advantage of free nationwide shipping on all products listed on the Online Shop and can either pay for their favourite Samsung products via card or through Cash on Delivery as per their convenience.

In addition to 70% discount on screen replacements, the following offers can currently be availed through Samsung’s Online Shop:

Galaxy A72: Galaxy Fit2

Galaxy A32: In-Ear Headphones

Galaxy S21 Series 5G: Galaxy Buds+ and adapter

