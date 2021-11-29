Average pay hike seen unchanged at 5% next year in Philippines — survey

Published by

Philippine Star

Ramon Royandoyan – Philstar.com November 29, 2021 | 4:19pm MANILA, Philippines — Salary increases in 2022 are expected to be unchanged among Philippine companies and would be below regional average as local employers continue to grapple with pandemic disruptions, a new survey released Monday found. A poll by New-York based asset management firm Mercer found that pay hikes in local companies will likely stay at an average of 5% next year, the same growth this year but lower compared to average 5.5% increase in 2019, or before the pandemic struck. The survey polled 435 firms in the country acros…

Read More