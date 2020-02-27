Aviation Division decided to continue flights between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as per schedule

February 27, 2020

Islamabad, February 27, 2020 (PPI-OT):Aviation Division has decided to continue the flights between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as per schedule. As per instructions of government of Saudi Arabia, Ummrah pilgrims and tourist visa holders from Pakistan shall not be allowed to travel to Saudi Arab. Passengers holding iqama of Saudi Arab and Permanent resident cards shall be allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia. Aviation Division will act as per the advisory of government of Saudi Arabia.

For more information, contact:

Principal Information Officer,

Press Information Department (PID)

Tel: +92-51-9252323, +92-51-9252324

Fax: +92-51-9252325, +92-51-9252326

Email: piopid@gmail.com

Website: www.pid.gov.pk

Related Posts