Aviation Division was encouraged by British Airways’ decision to resume flight operations: Secretary Aviation

January 29, 2020

Islamabad, January 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): Aviation Division was encouraged by British Airways’ decision to resume flight operations. This statement was said by Secretary Aviation, Hassan Nasir Jami during a meeting with the Director Safety and Security British Airways (BA), John Monks. He added that Aviation Division is pleased that British Airways resumed operation in Pakistan, British Airways’ official called on Secretary Aviation to review the BA operstion, largerly from the security perspective, 6 months after the inaugural flight.

It may be noted that UK has softened travel advisory for Pakistan due to security improvements in Pakistan. Restoration of British Airways has played an important role in softening of travel advisory. Thus meeting was also attended by David Craig, International Risk Advisor for British Airways.

