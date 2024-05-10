﻿Avoiding dialogue with Pakistan highly perilous, Congress leader

Veteran Congress leader, Mani Shankar Aiyar, has urged the Modi led Indian government to hold talks with Pakistan, warning that ‘avoiding dialogue with Islamabad is highly perilous’.

According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Friday, in an interview, the clip of which went viral only now, Mani Shankar Aiyar urged India to respect nuclear armed Pakistan.

He said, “Pakistan is also a sovereign country and it is also respected. While maintaining that respect, talk as harshly as you want, but at least talk. But if you are roaming around with a gun in your hand, it will not provide any solutionâ€¦ it will just increase the tension”.

Reminding New Delhi “they (Pakistan) have atom bombs”, he further argues that the Modi government’s stance of avoiding dialogue with Pakistan is highly perilous.

Aiyar stated, “â€¦.. If you talk to Pakistan and start respecting itâ€¦ our neighbour will not think about the bombâ€¦”

Taking a dig at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Aiyar stated, “In order to become the vishwaguru, no matter how serious our issues with Pakistan are, we have to show that we are working hard to resolve them. But in the last 10 years, there has been no hard work [to this end].”