For the first time in the history of Balochistan, a Jirga was organized by the Deputy Commissioner Awaran Engineer Ayesha Zehri to listen the issues of women.
According to a report on Thursday, lady doctors, women teachers, students of Girls College and women councilors participated in the Jirga. On this occasion, the participants presented recommendations regarding the establishment of Vocational Training and Embroidery Center for making women skillful.
They also highlighted the issues related to lack of furniture and teachers in the Girls College and demanded provision of buses for the students. The participants of the Jirga praised the district administration for taking measures to resolve their problems and assured all kind of cooperation.