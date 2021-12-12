Awareness campaigns can play effective role to reduce diseases: Sana Ullah Ghumman 

Islamabad, December 11, 2021 (PPI-OT):Secretary General Pakistan National Heart Association Sana Ullah Ghumman says awareness campaigns can play effective role to reduce serious consequences of major diseases especially heart related diseases. Talking to News and Affairs Channel, he said modern life style as compared to past have increased the cases of heart attack.

Sana Ullah Ghumman said by adopting guidelines set by nutrition experts, consequences of diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases could be reduced. He said consumption of sugary drinks is harmful to health. Various chronic illnesses are related to consuming sugary drinks. He urged government to adhere the guidelines and measures to reduce reducing obesity, diabetes related diseases. Secretary General said PANAH always played active role during all disaster especially Coronavirus pandemic.

