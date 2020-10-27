Awareness webinar on Phase-II of China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement

Sialkot, October 27, 2020 (PPI-OT):The Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized an awareness webinar on the 2nd phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement on 27th October, 2020. The webinar was one of the series of webinars being organized by the Ministry of Commerce and TDAP across the country to disseminate the trade and export opportunities arising out of CPFTA-II, which has become operational from 1st January, 2020.

A large number of business persons from Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Pakistan Sports goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA), Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PLGMEA) and Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA) attended the webinar. Mr. Nauman Aslam, Joint Secretary (FT-I), Ministry of Commerce, Islamabad welcomed the distinguished guests.

President of SCCI thanked all the guests and provided in-depth introduction of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). Mr. Zeng, Second Secretary, Chinese Embassy, Pakistan also participated and shed light on the topic from his side. Mr. Ghulam Qadir, Ministry of Commerce gave a detailed presentation to the audience about the 2nd phase of CPFTA, which offers an enhanced market access and trade and investment opportunities to Pakistan. He apprised that under CPFTA-II, China has eliminated the tariff on 313 high priority tariff lines of Pakistan’s export interest, providing Pakistan a preferential market access.

Ms Anjum Asad Amin, Member National Tariff Commission (NTC), Islamabad also addressed on safeguard measures under Phase-II of the CPFTA. She stated that safeguard measures and balance of payment clauses are included under the CPFTA II to protect local industry. An exclusive Q and A Session was conducted, wherein all the queries of the participants were responded thoroughly. The event ended with a vote of thanks by Mr. Zahid Qadeer, Director, TDAP, Sialkot.

For more information, contact:

Director

Information and Communication Division

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP)

3rd Floor, Block A, Finance and Trade Centre,

P.O. Box No. 1293, Shahrah-e-Faisal,

Karachi 75200, Pakistan

UAN: +92-21-111-444-111

Tel: +92-21-99206487-90, +92-21-99201526

Fax: +92-21-99206461, +92-21-99201526

Email: tdap@tdap.gov.pk, farooque.memon@tdap.gov.pk

Website: www.tdap.gov.pk

The post Awareness webinar on Phase-II of China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement appeared first on Business News Pakistan.