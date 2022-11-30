Azam Nazeer Tarar assumes charge as Law Minister

ISLAMABAD: Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar assumed charge as law minister here in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Law and Justice welcomed him in the office. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appointed Azam Nazeer Tarar as law minister. Azam Nazeer Tarar had submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister a month ago, however, the Prime Minister rejected his resignation on Tuesday.

During the pendency of his resignation, the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Political Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was given the additional portfolio of law and justice. A notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Wednesday said, “In terms of rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, the prime minister has been pleased to allocate the portfolio of law and Justice to Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister, with immediate effect. Consequently, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Political Affairs, shall cease to hold the portfolio of law and Justice.”

Azam Nazeer Tarar had tendered his resignation last month, with some television channels reporting that he made the decision citing ‘anti-establishment slogans’ raised at the Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore last month, where he was the chief guest. During his speech at the Conference, some participants had chanted slogans against the establishment.