Shusha: President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has proposed the creation of a joint media working group with Pakistan to enhance mutual understanding and combat misinformation.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, during the opening ceremony of the 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum in Azerbaijan, President Aliyev expressed his appreciation for the supportive role of Pakistan’s media. This initiative follows a fruitful state visit to Pakistan, during which 17 agreements focusing on investment, bilateral trade, and defense industry cooperation were signed.
The proposed media group aims to strengthen communication ties and ensure accurate representation of both nations in the media, fostering a collaborative relationship in various sectors.
