Badin’s tail-end areas face worst water crisis

July 20, 2020

Badin:The leaders of Save Badin Action Committee, who have been protesting against the water crisis in the tail-end areas of the district for past two years after the rejecting the claims of Sida officials about the ample water in the canals of the district on Monday announced to launch the massive protest drive in various areas of Badin district.

Leaders Mir Noor Ahmed Talpur, Syed Khuda Dino Shah and Mohammad Hanif Nizamani talking to the local journalists termed the recent claims of the officials to provide with ample water in all the outlets of Phuleli and Akram wah canals, as another lollipop to the farmers to silence them despite the fact there was more than enough water even downstream at Kotri Barrage.

They said that officials did not bother to remove the blockages and stop providing water to flood canals, which according to them were the real impediments for them to get their due share of water in the tail-end areas of the district. They alleged that concerned officials after the mounting pressure on them, were only issuing the fake statements about the irritation of water gauges with concocted figures of water flows in the canals to again deceive the farming community of the district.

They said that the water shortage in the outlets of Akram Wah and Phuleli Canal would break the backs of thousands of the farmers, whose seedlings were already mature enough to be transplanted in the prepared lands or had already been planted.

“It is a callousness and cruel joke with the farmers not to provide the required water for the rice crop “they and asked officials to ensure the just allocation of water in their canals and stop diverting the water of Phuleli canal to the growers of the command area of Sukkur through the diversions. They questioned why still the areas where the rice cultivation was banned were being given the water from Badin’s share.

The leaders deplored the fact they had launched the massive protest last year for their due shares of the irrigation water; the rulers in the Sindh government had never bothered to address their genuine grievances. “The criminal silence on the part of the rulers implies that those tasked with the just and judicious water distribution of water were not being allowed to work efficiently by those influential figures, who are directly involved in water theft through the illegal waterways” they added and asked Sindh Irrigation Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal to fulfill his commitment made with farmers and government and provide water to all tail-end areas of Badin and other districts of lower Sindh. They said Mr Siyal had promised that all parts of Badin district would be provided with water by the last week of May this year.

They alleged that the officials Sida and some other people at helm of the affairs had created the whole mess. They demanded the removal of such officials, who had been their unending miseries even at the time when there was enough water in the system. They warned to widen the scope of their protest if they were not provided with due and required share of the water and the stringent measures against those involved in the ugly practices failing which they said that would again give the shutdown call in all big and small towns of the district to register their protest.

