Bahawalpur varsity hosts webinar

BAHAWALPUR: Department of History, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, organized a webinar on the topic of “Diwalgir and Rangrez Dyes and Cotton Printing in 19th Century Punjab and Bahawalpur”.

Renowned historian and scholar Prof Dr David Gilmartin from USA chaired the session. Dr Aysha Shafiq, Fellow at North Carolina State University, Raleigh, USA presented her paper titled “Story of a Chintz Screen: History and Material Culture”.

Meanwhile, Dr Samia Khalid, Assistant Professor/ HoD, Department of History, IUB gave presentation on topic “Decline in the demand of cabric colors in Bahawalpur state during first half of 19th century”.

Dr Muhammad Shafiq, Assistant Professor, Department of History, IUB moderated the webinar. Many faculty members, scholars and students attended the webinar online.